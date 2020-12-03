Apple Music’s personal year-end charts are live

Following the release of Spotify’s Wrapped event, Apple Music has shared its year-end charts and lists.
Apple’s answer to Spotify Wrapped is called Apple Music Rewind, and it’s actually available all year round. That said, Apple doesn’t seem to make as big of a deal about it as Spotify does.
You can access your Apple Music Rewind here.
In terms of Canadian music charts, it looks like ‘Dance Monkey’ by the ‘Tones and I’ was the most popular track of 2020.
The full Canadian chart is below:
- Tones And I – Dance Monkey
- SAINt JHN – Roses (Imanbek Remix)
- The Weeknd – Blinding Lights
- Topic & A7S – Breaking Me
- The Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin – RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)
- Dua Lipa – Don’t Start Now
- Black Eyed Peas, Ozuna & J. Rey Soul – MAMACITA
- Lewis Capaldi – Someone You Loved
- Regard – Ride It
- Lewis Capaldi – Before You Go
Globally, ‘The Box’ by Roddy Rich was the most popular song of the year on Apple Music.
Since Apple also owns Shazam, it’s been able to tell what artists people searched for the most using the song discovery service.
The most searched for artists are listed below:
- Drake
- Post Malone
- Juice WRLD
- Eminem
- Pop Smoke
- Taylor Swift
- The Weeknd
- Travis Scott
- Justin Bieber
- DaBaby
