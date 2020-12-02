CIRA reveals there are now three million .CA domains registered

The Canadian Internet Registration Authority (CIRA) has revealed that there are now three million .CA domains registered.
The organization says that this milestone comes 32 years after the first .CA domain was registered. CIRA notes that as Canadian society pivots to digital amid the pandemic, there has been a significant increase in .CA domains.
“Canadians are seeking to support local business, makers, creators and causes more than ever, and never has it been clearer that .CA means Canada,” CIRA outlined in a press release.
.CA registrations are up approximately 34 percent over last year as businesses are adopting e-commerce and companies are shifting to online service models.
“We are proud of the work we have done to grow the .CA domain registry to three million strong, and are honoured that so many Canadians are trusting their businesses, their brands and their future to .CA,” said CIRA CEO Byron Holland, in the press release.
CIRA says that seven in ten Canadians prefer to support Canadian businesses when possible, and that a .CA domain is the easiest way to show that your business is Canadian.
Source: CIRA
