Tim Hortons rolls out new ‘Tims It Forward’ program to send digital gifts

Tim Hortons has launched a new ‘Tims It Forward’ program that lets rewards members use their points to send digital gifts to friends and family.
You can send points for a range of redeemable products, such as coffee, donuts, cookies, frozen and espresso-based beverages or a pack of 10 Timbits.
According to Canada’s source for all things Tim Hortons, InsideTimmies, if the person you’re sending the gift to does not have a Tims Rewards card, they can use a one-time QR code that will be sent to their email address.
The list of eligible items to surprise your friends and family with include:
- 50 Points – Classic Donut & Cookie
- 70 Points – Brewed Coffee, Tea, Premium Baked Good
- 100 Points – Hot Chocolate, French Vanilla, Iced Coffee
- 140 Points – Frozen or Espresso-based Beverage, 10 Pack Timbits
Tim Hortons says it’s starting the chain of giving with a 50 points bonus offer available in the app to all new and active members of the Tims Rewards program. Rewards program members can also send digital gifts all year long.
“Tims It Forward is a unique way of surprising your family and friends with a free Tim Hortons pick-me-up, either during this holiday season or in the future,” said Hope Bagozzi, the chief marketing officer at Tim Hortons, in a press release.
The Tims It Forward gift must be activated within six months of being sent, and must be used within two weeks of being activated.
Via: InsideTimmies
