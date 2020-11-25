PREVIOUS|
Brydge rolls out Black Friday deals on iPad, Surface keyboard accessories

Some accessories are up to $100 off

Nov 25, 2020

12:35 PM EST

Brydge

Accessory maker Brydge rolled out several Black Friday deals for Canadians. Running from November 25th to December 1st, customers can get significant savings on several iPad and Surface keyboard accessories, as well as docks for MacBooks and desktop computers.

You can check out the promotions below, but all of them can be found on Amazon Canada.

iPad

Surface

Vertical Docks and desktop hubs

