Brydge rolls out Black Friday deals on iPad, Surface keyboard accessories

Accessory maker Brydge rolled out several Black Friday deals for Canadians. Running from November 25th to December 1st, customers can get significant savings on several iPad and Surface keyboard accessories, as well as docks for MacBooks and desktop computers.
You can check out the promotions below, but all of them can be found on Amazon Canada.
iPad
- Brydge 12.9 Pro+ (for iPad Pro 2020 and 2018) – $199.99 ($100 off)
- Brydge 11 Pro+ (for iPad Pro 2020 and 2018) – $179.99 ($90 off)
- Brydge 12.9 Pro (for iPad Pro 2020 and 2018) – $129.99 ($100 off)
- Brydge 11.0 Pro (for iPad Pro 2020 and 2019) – $129.99 ($70 off)
- Brydge 10.5 (for iPad Pro 10.5-inch and iPad Air 3rd Gen) – $79.99 ($100 off)
- Brydge 10.2 (for iPad 8th Gen and 7th Gen) – $119.99 ($60 off)
- Brydge 9.7 (for iPad 6th and 5th Gen, iPad Pro 9.7-inch and iPad Air 2) – $69.99 ($70 off)
- Brydge 7.9 (for iPad mini 5th Gen and iPad mini 4) – $99.99 ($30 off)
Surface
- Brydge 12.3 Pro+ (for Surface Pro 4, 5, 6 and 7) – $159.99 ($40 off)
- Brydge 10.5 Go+ (for Surface Go, Go 2) – $119.99 ($50 off)
- Brydge W-Touch – $104.99 ($45 off)
- Brydge W-Type – $59.99 ($30 off)
