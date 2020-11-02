DoorDash offering free Big Macs with McDonald’s orders over $1 until November 9

To celebrate McDonald’s McDelivery becoming available at 1,000 locations on DoorDash, the food delivery program will offer a free Big Mac and $0 delivery fee with the purchase of $1 or more using promo code ‘BIGMAC.’
Starting November 2nd and running until November 9th, the promotion will be a great way for anyone craving McDonald’s Big Mac burger to get one on the cheap. Plus, DoorDash says it will donate $1 for every Big Mac order placed during the promotional period — up to a total of $150,000 — to Ronald McDonald House Charities Canada.
If free Big Macs aren’t enough, DoorDash will also offer $0 delivery fees on all McDonald’s orders over $12 starting November 10th. That promotion will run until the end of the month.
Of course, terms and conditions apply, so make sure to check those out. Those interested in getting a free Big Mac can head to DoorDash’s website or download the DoorDash app to place an order.
