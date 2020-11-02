There are over 35 million wireless subscribers in Canada and if you’re in the market to switch carriers, then you’ll want to know about the latest promotions and cell phone rate plan changes. You can find all those changes and additions below in a simple, easy to read chart.
Canadian carrier rate plan changes this week
7-Eleven Speakout
New
- Updated Offer: 500MB Data Bonus on the $35 Smartphone Plan or 1GB Data Bonus on the $45 Smartphone Plan for new activations only
Bell
New
- Dropped pricing on the Apple iPhone Xs Max 512GB and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G with SmartPay
- Updated Offer: $15 off all additional lines on a Connect Everything Share plan or Unlimited Data Plan – all regions (was $10 off all additional lines)
Ongoing
- 3 months FREE of YouTube Premium, Google Play Pass and 100GB Google One Storage with the Google Pixel 4a
- FREE LG Tone wireless earbuds with the LG V60 ThinQ 5G Dual screen
- One year of Apple TV+ included when buying an Apple iPhone
- Various monthly phone credits on select smartphones with SmartPay or SmartPay + Device Return Option
- Promo on Unlimited 20GB for $75 for new activations only (main regions)
- Unlimited 30GB Promo for $85 for new activations only (main regions)
- Promo on Unlimited 15GB for $65 for new activations only (MB/SK/QC)
- Unlimited and Connect Everything share plans are $10/mo. cheaper in MB, QC & SK compared to main regions
- $50 Promo plan with 8GB data (QC)
- $45 waived connection fee with online order
- Up to $700 trade-in credit with any smartphone purchase + min. $100 trade-in credit with eligible phone trade-in and purchase of a new one
- 100MB bonus data on $15 to $30 Prepaid plans or 500MB bonus data on $35+ Prepaid plans with allowance or auto-allowance as long as the account is in good standing.
- 3.5GB bonus data on the $45 prepaid voice and data plan OR 4GB bonus data on the $65 prepaid voice and data plan (all regions)
- $35 Prepaid Promo plan with Unlimited Talk & Text and 1GB data (all regions)
Chatr
New
- Flash Sale: 1 month’s plan fee in credit with new activations on all plans
Ongoing
- 500MB bonus with Autopay on all plans except $15 plan which comes with 250MB bonus
Fizz Mobile
New
- $40 credit offer each when referring someone (normally $25 each
Eastlink
Ongoing
- 9GB of ‘Worry Free’ data for $50/month
Fido
New
- Dropped pricing on the Apple iPhone XR and Xs with Fido Payment Program
- Added the Google Pixel 4a (5G)
Ongoing
- $5/mo off for 24 months with new phone or BYO activation on Data, Talk & Text plans for a total of $120 bill credits
- $150 bonus credits after an eligible trade-in towards a new Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G with Fido Payment Program
- Bonus Samsung Galaxy Fit2 OR a UV Sterilizer plus 125 AIR MILES Bonus Miles on Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G
$50 bill credit offer each when referring someone (normally $25 each)
- Various monthly phone credits on select smartphones with 24-mo. Fido Payment Program and Talk, Text and Data plan
- $100 bonus credit with trade-in when activating or upgrading to a new phone of $100 or more with Fido Payment
- 9GB with bonus data included for $39/mo after bill credit only when switching from Freedom to Fido (in-store)
- 1GB data bonus on the $45 plan (all regions except QC)
- 2GB data bonus on $50, $55 and $60 plans (all regions except QC)
- 3GB bonus data on the $55 and $65 plans (QC)
- $45 waived connection fee with online order (all regions)
- $5/mo. off Talk & Text plan in QC compared to other regions
Freedom Mobile
New
- Dropped pricing on the Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+ 128GB, S20 FE 5G and S20 Ultra 128GB with select My Tab
- In-store only: Extra $150 savings when you trade-in any device and purchase of a new Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G on a 2-year term
- Increased activation fee to $30 for each new postpaid line (was $20)
Ongoing
- 10GB Bonus data on all Big Gig Unlimited plans when switching to Freedom – Canada-US plans included – and on $35/mo. or more Freedom plans (in-store)
- Bonus Samsung Galaxy Fit2 OR a UV Sanitizer with a purchase of Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G
- Double data on $30 Promo Freedom 1GB plan when switching to Freedom (in-store)
- One year of Apple TV+ included when buying an Apple iPhone
- $5/mo. digital discount on all plans
- $25 credit for both when referring a friend
- $10/mo. off the $24, $29 and $39 prepaid plans with digital discount instead of $5/mo. off
- 1GB bonus data on the 2GB prepaid plan
Koodo Mobile
New
- Dropped pricing on the Apple iPhone XR Full Retail Price and with the Tab
- Dropped pricing on the Huawei P30 Lite and P30 Pro 128GB, Samsung A51, A71, S20, S20+ 128GB, and S20 Ultra 128GB with select Tab
- Promo on Data and Talk Add-ons with triple value of data, Canada-wide and long distance minutes booster for prepaid plans
- Updated Offer: $120 bill credits for 24 months ($5/mo off) with new phone activations online on the Tab or BYOD on Data, Talk & Text plans – was $100 bill credits (all regions)
Ongoing
- FREE LG Tone wireless earbuds with the LG V60 ThinQ 5G Dual screen
- Bonus Samsung Galaxy Fit2 OR UV Sanitizing charger with the pre-order of Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G
- 1GB data bonus on the $45 plan (all regions except QC)
- $40 waived connection fee with online order
- $25 credit each when referring a friend after they join on a postpaid plan
- Bonus 500 MB data per month when signing up for Automatic Top-Up on the $30+ talk, text & data prepaid plans OR bonus 250MB on the $25 prepaid plan (all regions)
- $10 referral credit for both when referring a friend after they join on a prepaid plan
Lucky Mobile
New
- Flash Sale: One month free via credit applied to the second month of service when sign up for a cheap phone plan
Ongoing
- 500MB bonus with Autopay on $25+ plans ($22+ plans for QC) or 250MB bonus on $15 plans
PC Mobile
New
- Flash Sale: FREE second month of service when you activate on any plan online
Ongoing
- 250MB bonus data included with the $25 plan
- Unlimited Canada-wide minutes included with the $35 plan
- 1GB bonus data included with the $45 and $55 plans
- 10% bonus credit monthly for customers who sign up to Auto Allowance
Shaw Mobile
New
- Increased pricing on the Samsung Galaxy S10 with the outright price and select MyTab
Ongoing
- $150 trade-in bonus on Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G when you trade in any eligible device and purchase it on a 2-yr term
- Launch Promo: $15/mo credit on the $15 By The Gig Plan or $40 off on the $85 Unlimited and $95 Unlimited + US & Mexico plan for existing Shaw Fibre + Max & Essentials Internet customers with auto pay required on all plans
Public Mobile
New
- Flash Sale: FREE second month of service when you activate on any plan online
Ongoing
- 500MB bonus with Autopay on all Talk, Text & Data plans except $15 plan which comes with 250MB bonus (main regions + MB/SK)
- $2 off every month with AutoPay Reward
- $10 credit for both when referring a friend + $1 off every 30 days as long as they stay active
Rogers
New
- Dropped pricing on the Apple iPhone XR 64GB Full Retail Price and with Financing
- Dropped pricing on the Samsung Galaxy A51, A71, S10 128GB and S20 series with Financing and/or Financing with Upfront Edge
- Up to $600 bonus trade-in credit on select Samsung Galaxy smartphones
- Bonus coupon for 50% off AirPods when you order iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro with Financing
Ongoing
- One year FREE of Apple TV+ when buying an Apple iPhone from the 11 series, iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro
- Various monthly phone credits on select smartphones with Financing or Financing with Upfront Edge
- One month FREE of Google One cloud storage on select Android phones
- FREE Samsung Galaxy Fit2 OR UV Sanitizer plus Bonus Miles with either gift option when you pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G
- Up to $500 trade-in credit when activating a new smartphone on a 2-year Infinite plan + extra $100 credit if the device has a trade-in value of $100 or more
- Promo on Infinite Plan 30GB + 6 months of Apple Music for $85/mo. (main regions)
- Promo on Infinite Plan 20GB for $75/mo. (main regions)
- Promo on Infinite Plan 15GB for $65/mo. (MB/QC/SK)
- 6 months of Apple Music on the 20GB+ Infinite Plans
- $10/mo. off all Infinite plans in MB, QC & SK compared to other regions (except for the $85 Infinite plan)
- Family savings: $10 off all additional lines on an Infinite plan (all regions)
- $45 waived connection fee with online order
- $50 referral credit for both after they activate
SaskTel
New
- Dropped pricing on the Samsung Galaxy A51, A71, Note 10+, S10 128GB, S10+ 128GB, S20, S20+ 128GB, S20 Ultra 128GB with with Plus Pricing and/or 2-yr contract
Ongoing
- $10 off on plan for 12 months or $100 off new phone with a 2-year voice and data plan current plan or extra 5GB data for 12 months when upgrading a phone
- FREE Galaxy Fit2 or UV Sanitizer and 125 AIR Miles Bonus Miles + up to $550 trade-in credit with the pre-order of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE
- $20/mo off for customers who switch, bring their own device to Sasktel and sign up to a voice and data plan
- $10/mo. off for 6 months for customers who sign for a noSTRINGS Prepaid voice & data or unlimited plan (in-store)
- $20 noSTRINGS Prepaid bonus with auto top-up set up
Telus
New
- Dropped pricing on the Apple iPhone XR, LG G8X ThinQ, V60 ThinQ, Motorola Razr, Samsung Galaxy A51, A71, S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra with EasyPay and Easy Pay + Bring-it-Back option
- Increased pricing on the LG V60 ThinQ with EasyPay and Easy Pay + Bring-it-Back option
- Can-US versions of Peace of Mind Connect Ultra 50GB and Simple Share 50GB are now available
- $600 trade-in bonus on Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, $400 trade-in bonus on Note20 Ultra, $150 trade-in bonus on A51 & A71 and $100 trade-in Bonus on Apple iPhone 11/11 Pro/11 Pro Max
Ongoing
- One year of Apple TV+ included when buying an Apple iPhone
- Bonus Samsung Galaxy Fit2 OR a UV sterilization charging case, plus 125 AIR MILES Bonus miles on the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G
- Bonus LG Tone Free earbuds on LG V60 ThinQ 5G Dual Screen
- Promo on $75 Peace of Mind plan and $85 Peace of Mind Connect plan with 20GB for the price of 10GB (main regions)
- Promo on $65 Peace of Mind plan and $75 Peace of Mind Connect plan with 15GB for the price of 10GB (MB/QC/SK)
- $60 Promo Simple Share plan with 8GB data (QC)
- $10/mo. off all 10GB and 50GB Peace of Mind, Peace of Mind Connect and Simple Share plans or $5/mo. off all 20GB plans in MB, QC & SK compared to main regions
- Family savings: $5-$15 off all lines on Peace of Mind and Simple Share Family plans (all regions)
- $40 waived connection fee with online order
- Up to $1,300 trade-in credit with select smartphone purchase
- $75 referral credit for both after they activate on a postpaid plan (select regions)
- Unlimited nationwide minutes promo on the Talk & Text 25 prepaid plan + 100MB bonus data with Auto top-up (all regions)
- 500MB bonus data on the Nationwide Talk & Text 30 and 1GB bonus data on the Nationwide Talk & Text 40 prepaid plans + 500MB bonus with Auto Top-up (all regions)
- 5GB bonus data + 500MB bonus data with Auto Top-up on the Nationwide Talk, Text & Data 45 prepaid plan (all regions)
- 4GB bonus data + 500MB Auto Top-up on the Nationwide Talk, Text & Data 65 prepaid plan (all regions)
Videotron
New
- Increased pricing on the Motorola Moto G Power, G Stylus, One Hyper and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G with select 2-yr contract plan
- Dropped pricing on the Samsung Galaxy Note10+ 256GB and Z Flip with select 2-yr contract plans
Ongoing
- $150 trade-in credit on Samsung Galaxy S20 FE when you trade in an eligible device and purchase it on a 2 yr agreement
- Bonus gifts on select smartphones with 2-yr contract plans: Huawei Freebuds Lite on the Huawei P40 and P40 Pro, JBL GO 2 speaker on the LG K61, Samsung wireless Galaxy Buds+ on the Samsung Galaxy A71 and Samsung Gear 360 camera on the Samsung Galaxy S20 series
- Up to $500 trade-in credit on any smartphone purchase
- $25 waived activation fee via customer service
- Customers who BYO phone get a 1 month of service FREE on the 3GB & 6GB Basic plans
Virgin Mobile
New
- Dropped pricing on the Huawei P30 Lite, P30 Pro, Samsung Galaxy A51 and A71 with SmartPay
- Increased pricing on the Huawei P40 Pro with SmartPay
- Updated Offer: $120 bill credit with BYO or new activations online on Data, Talk & Text plans (was $100 bill credit on select smartphones only)
Ongoing
- $150 Trade-in credit on Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G
- 3 months FREE of YouTube Premium, Google Play Pass and Google One with the Google Pixel 4a
- $45 waived connection fee with online order
- Up to $700 trade-in credit with any smartphone purchase + min. $100 trade-in credit with eligible phone trade-in and purchase of a new one
- 500MB Bonus Data on the $28+ Prepaid plans with AutoPay option
