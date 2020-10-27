PREVIOUS
Here’s what’s coming to Amazon Prime Video Canada in November 2020

Oct 27, 2020

11:07 AM EDT

Every month, Amazon adds new movies and shows to its Prime Video Canada streaming service.

Amazon Prime Video is included at no additional cost in an Amazon Prime subscription, which costs $7.99 CAD/month or $79/year. Prime Video is available on Android, iOS, Android TV, Apple TV and more.

Here’s what’s hitting Prime Video Canada in November:

November 1st

  • Nasha: season 1
  • Death in Paradise: season 9 — BritBox for $8.99

November 2nd

  • Hallmark Channel’s Countdown to Christmas — StackTV for $12.99

November 3rd

  • Below Deck: season 8 — hayu for $5.99

November 4th

  • I was Not Ready Da By Aravind SA: season 1

November 5th

  • JathriRatnalu
  • The Secret Dare To Dream
  • Wayne: season 1
  • Ferro: season 1
  • Riviera: season 3 — Sundance Now for $6.99 

November 6th

  • El Presidente
  • Romans

November 9th

  • Lei C’est Paris, 50 Years of Passion: part 1

November 11th

  • Carlinhos & Carlão

November 12th

  • Chhalaang
  • Coolie No. 1
  • Alex Rider
  • James May: Oh Cook: season 1
  • Pete the Cat: season 2, part 3
  • S.W.A.T: season 8 — StackTV for $12.99

November 14th

  • Red 1
  • Red 2
  • The Current War

November 15th

  • Schitt’s Creek: season 6
  • Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: A Schitt’s Creek Farewell
  • Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas
  • Love Actually

November 16th

  • The Curse of Oak Island: season 9 — StackTV for $12.99 

November 18th

  • No Gogo Do Paulinhó
  • Waves

November 19th

  • Maara
  • Historias Lamentables

November 20th

  • The Pack

November 26th

  • Life in a Year

November 27th

  • Locas Por El Cambio

November 28th

  • Sequin a Blue Room

