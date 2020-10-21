Canada Post wants customers to start holiday shopping earlier this year

Canada Post is telling customers to start shopping earlier for the holiday season to avoid gifts coming late due to the pandemic causing more people to shop online this year.
“We know how important these items are to you, and we want to deliver,” Rod Hart, Canada Post’s chief customer and marketing officer told BNN Bloomberg. The service is getting ready for the surge with more than 4,000 seasonal employees and more than 1,000 vehicles and extra equipment.
Furthermore, Canada Post also plans on delivering on weekends in many communities, more pickup locations and extended hours at many of its post offices.
Moreover, the postal service is improving its tracking technology, which will allow customers to better follow the progress of their parcels.
Purolator, a courier service owned by Canada Post, is also starting to roll out low-speed electric in downtown areas of Toronto and Montreal, as well as electric-cargo bikes in Montreal. Even more, Purolator is testing automated self-serve parcel lockers at a subway city in Montreal.
Many retailers like Hudson’s Bay are gearing up for their holiday shopping sales six weeks early.
Source: BNN Bloomberg
