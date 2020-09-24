Apple fixes iOS 14 default mail and browser issue

One of the neatest features added in the recently released iOS 14 is the ability to set your default mail and browser.
However, users soon discovered an issue that reset the default to Mail or Safari whenever they restarted their device.
Thankfully, Apple is now rolling out a fix to this issue via an update that brings iPhone and iPad to version 14.0.1.
The update also addresses several other issues, including one that prevented camera previews from displaying on iPhone 7 and 7 Plus, and another that prevented iPhones in general from connecting to Wi-Fi.
If you don’t see the update immediately, you can manually prompt it by heading to the Settings app and choosing ‘Software Update.’
A full breakdown of the update can be found on Apple’s support website.
Via: 9to5Mac
