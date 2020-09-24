PREVIOUS|
News

Apple fixes iOS 14 default mail and browser issue

iOS 14.0.1 fixes several other problems as well

Sep 24, 2020

6:52 PM EDT

0 comments

iOS 14 mail app

One of the neatest features added in the recently released iOS 14 is the ability to set your default mail and browser.

However, users soon discovered an issue that reset the default to Mail or Safari whenever they restarted their device.

Thankfully, Apple is now rolling out a fix to this issue via an update that brings iPhone and iPad to version 14.0.1.

The update also addresses several other issues, including one that prevented camera previews from displaying on iPhone 7 and 7 Plus, and another that prevented iPhones in general from connecting to Wi-Fi.

If you don’t see the update immediately, you can manually prompt it by heading to the Settings app and choosing ‘Software Update.’

A full breakdown of the update can be found on Apple’s support website.

Via: 9to5Mac

Related Articles

News

Sep 22, 2020

6:52 PM EDT

RBC offering free iPad (2020) when you open an All-inclusive Bank Account

Resources

Sep 20, 2020

5:32 PM EDT

These browsers and email apps support iOS 14’s default app option

News

Sep 24, 2020

9:08 AM EDT

Spotify, Epic and more form coalition to protest Apple’s App Store policies

News

Sep 22, 2020

1:26 PM EDT

People are downloading iOS 14 much faster than iOS 13

Comments