News

Amazon’s Prime Day might be on October 13 this year

The date could still be pushed back

Sep 22, 2020

3:53 PM EDT

After months of waiting, multiple sources are saying that Amazon is going to hold Prime Day on October 13th and 14th.

The new report comes from an internal Amazon email that was seen by The VergeThe email mentions the dates for the online shopping event and that Amazon will officially reveal it on September 27th.

The publication also got its hands on another internal email destined for warehouse staff that told them they aren’t allowed to request time off from October 13th to the 20th since the company needs all of its staff to ship out packages since this will likely be one of the biggest shopping days of the year.

Prime Day is usually held in July, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Amazon has had to keep pushing it back. The latest leak we reported on suggested the sales event would be on October 5th. Now it appears that it’s been pushed back, and it could even be pushed back again if need be.

Considering COVID-19 continues to rage across the U.S., it still seems weird for Amazon to hold the event, but since Prime Day makes so much money for the company, it will likely happen.

