Huawei may reportedly only ship 50 million smartphones in 2021, according to a new report from Korean publication The Elec.
This number represents a 74 percent drop from Huawei’s 2020 shipment target, which is 190 million units. For further context, the Chinese manufacturer shipped 240 million smartphones last year.
The report indicates that Huawei has decreased its shipment target for next year due to sanctions imposed by the U.S. Since the company has been cut off from global chip suppliers, it won’t be able to order new chips for its devices starting September 15th.
Huawei’s Mate 40 is said to be the manufacturer’s last smartphone that will have an in-house developed Kirin chipset.
This report comes as Huawei recently overtook Samsung with the most smartphones shipped in Q2 2020. Huawei saw a significant drop in overseas shipments, but experienced a boost in its domestic market in China.
However, this success isn’t expected to carry into the rest of 2020 and next year. Samsung is reportedly planning to ship 300 million smartphones next year and expand its markets in Europe and India.
Source: The Elec Via: Android Central
Comments