Xbox’s Ubisoft Publisher Sale offers games up to 80 percent off

Microsoft’s ‘Ubisoft Publisher Sale‘ is offering titles like Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Far Cry New Dawn, For Honor and Watch Dogs 2 for up to 80 percent off.
There are more than 160 games included in the sale in total. The offers end on September 14th.
Below are some of the most well-known titles that are part of the sale:
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey: now $19.99, was $79.99
- Far Cry 5 + Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition Bundle: now $38.99, was $129.99
- Watch Dogs 2: now $13.99, was $69.99
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition: now $13.49, was $53.99
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint: now $26.39, was $79.99
- Assassin’s Creed II: now $7.99, was $19.99
- Assassin’s Creed Antiquity Pack: now $34.99, was $139.99
- Child of Light Ultimate Edition: now $8.99, was $22.49
- The Crew 2 – Deluxe Edition: now $19.99, was $79.99
- All the pricing is in Candian dollars.
You can check out the complete sale, here.
Comments