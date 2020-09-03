PREVIOUS|
News

Xbox’s Ubisoft Publisher Sale offers games up to 80 percent off

Games like Watch Dogs 2 are 80 percent off with this new sale

Sep 3, 2020

8:01 PM EDT

0 comments

Microsoft’s ‘Ubisoft Publisher Sale‘ is offering titles like Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Far Cry New Dawn, For Honor and Watch Dogs 2 for up to 80 percent off.

There are more than 160 games included in the sale in total. The offers end on September 14th.

Below are some of the most well-known titles that are part of the sale:

You can check out the complete sale, here.

Comments