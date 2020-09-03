B.C. government installing 28 new EV charging stations on Vancouver Island

The Government of British Columbia has announced that 28 EV charging stations will be installed on Vancouver Island.
The charging stations will be installed by the Regional District Nanaimo in partnership with 11 local and regional governments.
“This expands the existing network of Level 2 EV charging stations in the Nanaimo and Parksville area, as well as in communities such as Courtenay, Comox, Cumberland, Campbell River, Tofino and Ucluelet, among others,” the provincial government outlined in a press release.
Around $230,000 from the province’s CleanBC Communities Fund and $275,000 from the federal government’s Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program will be available for the project. Local governments will be investing more than $183,000 collectively.
“Expanding electric vehicle stations across Vancouver Island will make clean transportation options more viable to more people,” said Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, Catherine McKenna, in the press release.
The government outlines that the new stations in key locations are based on public demand and current gaps in availability, and that they will provide residents with clean transportation options and reduce pollution.
Source: Government of British Columbia
