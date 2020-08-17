PREVIOUS|
Samsung’s Galaxy A21 is now available in Canada

The budget device costs $309

Aug 17, 2020

3:11 PM EDT

Samsung’s Galaxy A21 is now available in Canada.

This budget device costs $309 CAD and is available at Samsung.ca, Samsung Experience Stores, as well as major retailers and carriers across Canada.

The Galaxy A21 comes in black and features a 6.5-inch edge-to-edge HD+ hole-punch display with a 720 x 1600-pixel resolution.

Additionally, the phone features a 4,000mAh battery, 32GB of expandable storage and a quad-camera setup. The camera array features a 16-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide and 2-megapixel depth and macro cameras.

Further, there’s an octa-core Mediatek Helio P35 processor and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

