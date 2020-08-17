PREVIOUS|
Leaked renders reveal Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

It's unlikely the phone will release in Canada

Aug 17, 2020

3:34 PM EDT

While many loved the Samsung’s Galaxy S20 series, the company’s leaked Fan Edition will likely still turn some heads.

Renders recently shared by the well-known leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer (@Onleaks) in collaboration with PriceBaba, showcase the upcoming handset.

The Fan Edition is akin to the Lite version of the S10 that offered a more affordable price but still with the S10’s design language and style.

According to the leak, the smartphone’s flat screen measures between 6.4-inches and 6.5-inches, sports slightly bigger bezels and a more noticeable chin. The FE does keep the S20’s hole-punch display, however. While it’s still unclear, the phone is likely made of plastic to keep its price low.

As expected, the device will reportedly feature a Snapdragon 865 chipset, 6GB or 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of internal storage.

On the rear, there’s a triple camera setup, though currently, it’s unclear what these sensors are precisely. It’s likely there’s a primary wide, an ultra-wide and either telephoto or depth for the last lens.

The renders suggest that the phone features an in-display sensor and no 3.5mm headphone jack.

The leak indicates that the device may launch in late October, and costs $750 USD (about $1,018 CAD). FE editions don’t always come to Canada, so it’s unlikely the smartphone will come to Canada.

Source: @OnLeaks, PriceBaba

