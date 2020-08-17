Leaked renders reveal Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

While many loved the Samsung’s Galaxy S20 series, the company’s leaked Fan Edition will likely still turn some heads.
Renders recently shared by the well-known leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer (@Onleaks) in collaboration with PriceBaba, showcase the upcoming handset.
The Fan Edition is akin to the Lite version of the S10 that offered a more affordable price but still with the S10’s design language and style.
According to the leak, the smartphone’s flat screen measures between 6.4-inches and 6.5-inches, sports slightly bigger bezels and a more noticeable chin. The FE does keep the S20’s hole-punch display, however. While it’s still unclear, the phone is likely made of plastic to keep its price low.
And here comes your very first look at the #Samsung #GalaxyS20FE 5G! 360° video + gorgeous 5K renders, on behalf of my Friends over @Pricebaba -> https://t.co/ptAcTE9KVo pic.twitter.com/Vh8Czqi5B7
— Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) August 15, 2020
As expected, the device will reportedly feature a Snapdragon 865 chipset, 6GB or 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of internal storage.
On the rear, there’s a triple camera setup, though currently, it’s unclear what these sensors are precisely. It’s likely there’s a primary wide, an ultra-wide and either telephoto or depth for the last lens.
The renders suggest that the phone features an in-display sensor and no 3.5mm headphone jack.
The leak indicates that the device may launch in late October, and costs $750 USD (about $1,018 CAD). FE editions don’t always come to Canada, so it’s unlikely the smartphone will come to Canada.
Comments