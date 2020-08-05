PREVIOUS
Latest PlayStation sale discounts Final Fantasy, Call of Duty, Bethesda games

Final Fantasy VII Remake is nearly $30 off

Aug 5, 2020

9:07 PM EDT

Final Fantasy VII Remake Cloud

With PlayStation’s Summer Sale coming to an end, a new batch of PlayStation Store deals have kicked off.

In particular, there are savings to be found on many Bethesda games, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Final Fantasy VII Remake.

See below for a highlight of some of the deals:

Check out the full list of deals here. The promotions run until August 20th.

Image credit: Square Enix

