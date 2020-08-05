Latest PlayStation sale discounts Final Fantasy, Call of Duty, Bethesda games

With PlayStation’s Summer Sale coming to an end, a new batch of PlayStation Store deals have kicked off.
In particular, there are savings to be found on many Bethesda games, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Final Fantasy VII Remake.
See below for a highlight of some of the deals:
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night — $26.74 (regularly $53.49)
- Borderlands 3 — $39.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare — $51.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Dishonored: The Complete Collection — $23.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Doom Eternal Standard Edition — $39.99 (regularly $79.99)
- EA Sports FIFA 20 Champions Edition — $19.69 (regularly $98.49)
- Final Fantasy VII Remake — $52.79 (regularly $79.99)
- Hitman 2 — $15.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition — $26.74 (regularly $53.49)
- Monster Hunter: World — $19.99 (regularly $39.99)
- Persona Dancing: Endless Night Collection — $29.99 (regularly $74.99)
- Prey — $11.99 (regularly $39.99)
- Rage 2 — $15.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Shenmue I and II — $15.99 (regularly $39.99)
- Watch Dogs 1 + Watch Dogs 2 Standard Editions Bundle — $19.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Wolfenstein: Alt History Collection — $42.59 (regularly $106.49)
Check out the full list of deals here. The promotions run until August 20th.
Image credit: Square Enix
