Stardew Valley is on sale on both iOS and Android

Getting bored of Animal Crossing give Stardew Valley a shot since the mobile game is on sale on both Android and iOS in Canada.
You can now purchase Stardew Valley for $6.49 CAD on Android and $6.99 on iOS.
Stardew Valley is a farming RPG that lets users raise and breed animals, grows seasonal crops, design a farm, marry and start a family, as well as explore caves, fight monsters, find treasures and what everyone loves to go fishing.
Stardew Valley is usually $10.99 on both iOS and Android, so if you’re looking to purchase this game, it might be the time.
Source: Lbabinz (@lbabinz)
