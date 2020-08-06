PREVIOUS
Stardew Valley is on sale on both iOS and Android

Aug 6, 2020

7:03 AM EDT

Getting bored of Animal Crossing give Stardew Valley a shot since the mobile game is on sale on both Android and iOS in Canada.

You can now purchase Stardew Valley for $6.49 CAD on Android and $6.99 on iOS. 

Stardew Valley is a farming RPG that lets users raise and breed animals, grows seasonal crops, design a farm, marry and start a family, as well as explore caves, fight monsters, find treasures and what everyone loves to go fishing.

Stardew Valley is usually $10.99 on both iOS and Android, so if you’re looking to purchase this game, it might be the time.

Source: Lbabinz (@lbabinz)

