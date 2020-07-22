Ubisoft isn’t raising the price of next-gen video games yet

While rumours have been swirling for several weeks that video games for the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 would cost $89.99 CAD, an increase from $79.99 CAD for current Xbox One and PlayStation 4 titles, it seems at least one publisher isn’t quite ready to commit to the price jump.
Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot confirmed during an earnings call on Wednesday that the company’s upcoming titles for the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 will still cost $59.99 USD ($79.99 CAD) — at least for now.
Guillemot’s statement that Ubisoft’s “Christmas releases” will still cost $59 USD ($79.99 CAD) indicates that while the price isn’t going up now, it probably will in the future. It’s likely when Ubisoft’s games switch to only being developed for next-gen systems, the price will increase. Current games like Watch Dogs: Legions and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla are set to be released on the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 as well as the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5.
When the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 first released, games in Canada received a price bump up to $69.99 CAD, which at the time was a $10 increase. Since then, the price of games in Canada has increased even further to $79.99 CAD, which has often been blamed on the value of the Canadian dollar as well as the increased cost of game development.
Last month 2K revealed plans to sell the Xbox Series X version of NBA 2K21 for $89.99 CAD, prompting speculation other video game companies would likely follow suit.
Back in early July, Shawn Layden, the former head of Sony Interactive Entertainment Worldwide Studios, stated AAA game development isn’t sustainable. In the interview, Layden suggested game length and pricing will need to be adjusted in the next video game console generation.
While some game developers are promising to offer free cross-generational upgrades, including CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077, many aren’t. Microsoft also plans to launch a new ‘Smart Delivery’ feature that ensures you only to need to “purchase a title once in order to play the best available version for whichever Xbox console they choose to play on.”
There are currently allegations of sexual misconduct and abuse at Ubisoft. Several key members of Ubisoft’s leadership team have been removed from the company.
Via: The Verge
