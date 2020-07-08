OnePlus rolls out update with ‘Photochrom’ filter fix, June 2020 security patch

OnePlus’ latest OxygenOS update for the OnePlus 8 Pro brings back the controversial ‘Photochrom’ filter. However, the change also created some confusion over how the China-based phone manufacturer fixed the filter.
For those unfamiliar with the filter, back in May, OnePlus removed the camera mode after several users discovered it could see through some thin plastic objects as well as some thin clothing. Photochrom relied on the fourth ‘colour filter’ camera on the OnePlus 8 Pro, which aided in certain camera filter effects as well as infrared photography with the Photochrom mode.
OnePlus planned to release an updated version that would limit some of the “functionality that may be of concern.”
Now, OxygenOS 10.5.10 is rolling out with the updated Photochrom filter. XDA Developers initially reported that OnePlus switched the Photochrom to the wide-angle camera instead of using the colour filter camera. While it allowed OnePlus to bring back the mode without the X-ray capabilities, it also meant the colour filter camera was mostly useless.
However, after digging deeper, it turns out that the initial understanding was incorrect. XDA Senior Member ‘trollavin’ revealed that the OnePlus 8 Pro now uses the colour filter camera in conjunction with the main camera sensor to achieve the Photochrom effect. Essentially, the OnePlus 8 Pro uses the main camera for the photograph but applies the colour information from the colour filter camera to achieve the desired look without X-ray capabilities.
Further, XDA reports that covering over the colour filter camera while shooting in this mode will remove the Photochrom effect, confirming that the camera is still in use.
OxygenOS update brings June security patch, battery optimizations and more
Of course, there’s a lot more going on with the OxygenOS 10.5.10 update beyond just changes to the Photochrom filter. The update brings the June 2020 Android security patch and more. Below you’ll find the whole changelog:
- System
- Optimized the touch and interaction experience
- Optimized the power consumption performance of the system, battery life extended to be longer than ever
- Optimized the high temperature warning to improve user experience
- Fixed the failure to full-charge when battery was charged to 90% and above in a few circumstances
- Fixed the issue with Netflix and Amazon Prime Video unable to play HD video on some machines
- Fixed known issues and improved system stability
- Updated Android Security Patch to 2020.06
- Camera
- Adjusted Photochrom filter (OnePlus 8 Pro only)
- Improved the shooting experience with camera and improved stability
- Cloud service
- Added the file disk section in file manager (India only)
- Network
- Added Visible network compatibility in the U.S. (Global builds only)
- Band 46 CA combo enabled for India Network (India only)
- Improved the stability of communication
- Improved the performance and stability of Wi-Fi transfers
- Optimized network latency for online games and improved the smoothness
Source: XDA Developers
