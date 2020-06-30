Rogers announces shift to fully Canadian-based customer service team

Rogers has announced that all of its customer service team members across all of its brands, including Fido and Chatr, and now based in Canada.
This announcement comes after the national carrier said it was hiring for 350 jobs at its new customer service solutions centre in Kelowna, B.C.
In June, Rogers completed the transition of 150 remaining customer service positions to Canada. The jobs went to residents in Ontario, Quebec and New Brunswick. It’s unknown which country these positions were previously being held in.
Rogers notes that its entire customer service team of 7,000 members is now based in Canada. The carrier says this milestone means that every phone call or online chat with Rogers, Fido or Chatr is answered by a customer solution specialist in Canada.
“When our customers choose to call us for help with more complex issues, they’ll be served by our Canadian-based team members, and as members of their communities, they can relate to the needs of our customers,” said Eric Agius, the chief customer officer at Rogers, in a press release.
Rogers outlines that this investment is part of a multi-year program to improve customer experience.
Source: Rogers
