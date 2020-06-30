PREVIOUS|
Here’s what’s coming to Quibi in July 2020

Toronto's own Will Arnett is bring a daily animated horoscope series to the service

Jun 30, 2020

7:05 PM EDT

Quibi Your Daily Horoscope

Quibi has revealed its lineup of new original content for the month of July.

July 6th

  • Hello America (unscripted, satirical news show)
  • Life Size Toys (unscripted action sports series)
  • Your Daily Horoscope (daily programming, animated comedy series from Toronto’s own Will Arnett)

July 20th

  • The Andy Cohen Diaries (animated comedy with TV host Andy Cohen)
  • Die Hart (scripted, action comedy series starring Kevin Hart)

July 27th

  • Bad Ideas with Adam Devine (unscripted series featuring Adam Devine and celebrity guests)
  • Don’t Look Deeper (scripted sci-fi mystery series)

Meanwhile, Quibi gave a taste of what to expect in August:

  • August 3rd — The Fugitive (scripted, action drama)
  • August 10th — Mapleworth Murders (scripted, comedy)

Quibi cost $6.99/month with ads or $9.99/month without ads.

Image credit: Quibi

