Here’s what’s coming to Quibi in July 2020

Quibi has revealed its lineup of new original content for the month of July.
July 6th
- Hello America (unscripted, satirical news show)
- Life Size Toys (unscripted action sports series)
- Your Daily Horoscope (daily programming, animated comedy series from Toronto’s own Will Arnett)
July 20th
- The Andy Cohen Diaries (animated comedy with TV host Andy Cohen)
- Die Hart (scripted, action comedy series starring Kevin Hart)
July 27th
- Bad Ideas with Adam Devine (unscripted series featuring Adam Devine and celebrity guests)
- Don’t Look Deeper (scripted sci-fi mystery series)
Meanwhile, Quibi gave a taste of what to expect in August:
- August 3rd — The Fugitive (scripted, action drama)
- August 10th — Mapleworth Murders (scripted, comedy)
Quibi cost $6.99/month with ads or $9.99/month without ads.
Image credit: Quibi
