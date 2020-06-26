Here’s what’s coming to reality TV streaming service Hayu in July

Everyone knows about Netflix, Crave and Amazon Prime Video, but there are also other video streaming platforms in Canada for those who are fans of niche content.
For example, NBC Universal’s Hayu is a reality TV subscription streaming service that gets new series monthly, as well as continuing series weekly.
Here’s what’s coming to reality TV streaming platform Hayu in July:
- Celebrity Call Centre: season 1 (07/14/20)
- Shahs of Sunset Reunion: season 8 (07/21/20)
- Love Island: The Cute Bits (07/25/20)
- Love Island: The Bust Ups (07/25/20)
- Love Island: All The Lols (07/25/20)
- Maura Higgins: You’re Joking Me! (07/26/20)
Here’s what’s going on this month:
- Married to Medicine: Los Angeles: season 2 — on Mondays
- Snapped: season 27 — on Mondays
- Below Deck Mediterranean: season 1 — on Tuesdays
- Celebrity Call Centre: season 1 — on Tuesdays from July 14th
- Shahs of Sunset Reunion: season 8 — on Tuesdays from July 21st
- Listing Impossible: season 1 — Mondays to Sundays
- Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles: season 12 — on Wednesday
- Watch What Happens Live: season 17 — on Wednesdays to Saturdays
- The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: season 10 — on Thursdays
- The Real Housewives of New York City: season 12 — on Fridays
- The Mark of a Killer: season 2 — on Fridays
- Ancient, Suicide, or Murder?: season 2 — on Sundays
