Koodo offering $5 off for 12 months with online-only promo code

Telus flanker brand Koodo is currently offering a discount code on its website that gives customers $5 CAD off for 12 months.
New subscribers can get the discount when they activate online. At checkout, keep an eye open for the option to enter a promo code, then type in ’50-5FOR12′ in order to redeem it.
Going by Koodo’s website, the promo code appears to be linked to the carrier’s $50/5GB promotional plan. However, in a test I did, I was able to successfully apply the code to a $45 per month plan, but it didn’t show the $5 discount.
Still, $5 off for 12 months is about $60 in savings. Considering Koodo waives the $40 activation fee for online orders, that’s $100 you save with this deal. overall, it’s a pretty sold offer.
The deal is available online until July 1st. Just head to Koodo’s website and follow the steps to take activate the plan and take advantage of the deal.
Comments