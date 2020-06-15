Apple back-to-school deals nets students free AirPods and more

If you need to buy a Mac or iPad for back to school you can now also get a free set of the company’s popular AirPods.
One thing to note is that this deal is only for the base-level AirPods without the wireless charging case, but you can upgrade to the wireless charging model for $50 CAD or to AirPods Pro for $110. This page appears after you select the specs for your computer.
The more critical deal here is that Apple is also offering students 20 percent off of AppleCare+.
The main issue with these deals is you need to be enrolled in a supported Canadian post-secondary institution. Canadian teachers and education staff members can also take advantage of the education deals.
The hardware that’s part of this offer is as follows:
- MacBook Air — $1,169
- 13-inch MacBook Pro — $1,569
- 16-inch MacBook Pro — $2,749
- iMac — $1,329
- iMac Pro — $5,789
- iPad Pro — $979
- iPad Air — $619
The website also mentions that buyers get a free year of Apple TV+, but that deal actually applies to all Macs, iPods, iPads, iPhones and Apple TV purchases regardless if you’re a student or not.
Apple is also marketing Apple Music the same way on the student deal page. However, it’s worth pointing out every new Apple Music subscriber receives a three-month free trial.
The main plus here for students is that once the free trial ends, students only need to pay $4.99 to per month for each platform to continue subscribing to Apple TV+ and listening to Apple Music. This is much cheaper than the $5.99 and $9.99 respectively, each service regularly costs.
Source: Apple
