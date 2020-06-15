Sony says it will leave ‘no pixel untouched’ on PlayStation 5 dashboard

During its PS5 reveal event last week, Sony also briefly teased the next-gen console’s OS, although little could actually be taken away at the time.
Now, though, Matt MacLaurin, vice president of UX design at PlayStation, has provided more details.
In a since-deleted LinkedIn thread (via The Verge), MacLaurin noted that the PS5 will offer a “very interesting evolution of the OS,” that’s a “100 percent overhaul of the PS4 UI and some very different new concepts.”
Further, MacLaurin says the UI is about practicality “first,” but it’s also going to include “whole new visual language and a complete rearchitecting of the user interface.”
Sony's small PS5 UI teaser there pic.twitter.com/D7m6SrVfCk
— Tom Warren (@tomwarren) June 11, 2020
To that end, “no pixel is untouched” in the new dashboard, according to MacLaurin.
Elsewhere in the thread, MacLaurin teased that the PS5 is “customizable in ways previous gens weren’t,” reveals MacLaurin. It’s unclear whether he means that the console will be modular in some way, although he did reply with a “maybe” when asked if there will be a black PS5 model and claimed “there will be a special edition for everyone.”
Sony has yet to confirm an official release date for the PS5 besides a vague holiday 2020 window. Further, pricing has yet to be specified for either the standard console or its disc-less ‘Digital’ variant.
For now, though, the company has revealed several games that are coming to the system, including Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Horizon Forbidden West, Gran Turismo 7 and Resident Evil: Village.
