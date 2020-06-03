Android TV’s new homescreen reportedly features updated Google Assistant UI

A new leak has revealed several details about upcoming Android TV updates.
Most notably, Android TV is set to receive a new Android TV UI that includes YouTube TV integration on the homescreen. While YouTube TV isn’t available in Canada, the overall UI changes should be rolling out here.
As 9to5Google points out, the new look actually is reminiscent of the redesigned Google Play Store which rolled out on Android TV last year.
Specifically, the Android TV UI sports sections at the top of the screen for search, recommendations, apps, movies, TV and your library.
Further, a bottom panel has been replaced with a search interface dedicated to Google Assistant. A report from earlier this week suggests that this UI will debut in Google’s first Android TV dongle.
Via: 9to5Google
