Google accidentally sends Android 11 beta to some users

Today has been a huge day for Android news. After this morning’s feature drop and the June security update, it appears that some users got access to the Android 11 beta early instead of downloading the security update.
So far, a few users have been sharing new features on Twitter, including some wacky icon shapes, the leaked quick toggles from this morning and more.
Rather than be super vague about this, I'll just say it up front:
Two people DMed me saying they got the Android 11 beta OTA update on their Pixel 4 XL.
Build #: RPB1.200504.018
— Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) June 1, 2020
This update doesn’t appear to be rolling out to everyone, but the fact that some people are getting it likely means we’ll be able to try it soon.
Here are some of the feature that have been discovered so far:
App suggestions in Pixel Launcher
A new feature is going to let Google slot some recommended apps onto your home screen when it thinks you’ll want them.
In the leaked image, it says that your bottom row of apps will move up to the home screen to be replaced by a new bottom row that will change based on the apps Google thinks you want to use next.
New Bubble menu
There’s a new sub-menu in the Notification settings that seems to make it easier for controlling what apps use Bubbles.
Bubbles are a feature that’s been lurking around Android for a while but hasn’t been used much. These allow you to pin floating Blbblues to your screen so you can keep specific conversations of things present at all times.
If you’ve ever used Facebook Messenger on Android and taken advantage of the ‘chat heads’ functionality, this is the same, but Google’s version.
New power menu
Google is expanding on the power menu it introduced last year with customizable smart home controls. This is one of the most exciting updates since Google doesn’t have any other way to turn your smart home devices on and off quickly.
You can read more about it in our story from this morning.
Source: Mishall Rahman (@mishaalRahman)
