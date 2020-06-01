Epic Games CEO still wants to bring the store to mobile

Epic Games’ CEO Tim Sweeney plans to bring the Epic Games Store to Android and iOS devices in the future. Sweeney said this to GameSpot during an interview.
“We’d like to bring the [Epic Games] Store to iOS in the future, and we will bring it to Android,” Sweeney told GameSpot. “We think it’s a good way to help the industry [move] forward and it’s another way where Epic as a game developer had built up this audience around Fortnite and learned how to operate a distribution platform on PC and Android.
Reportedly, this isn’t the first time Epic has discussed bringing the Game Store to mobile. In an interview with Game Informer back in December 2018, Sweeney talked about bringing the Game Store to Android in 2019, but that has yet to occur.
However, with Sweeney still talking about it, the Epic Games Store on mobile is still likely in the works.
Source: GameSpot
