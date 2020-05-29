Samsung’s Galaxy Book S, Book Ion and Book Flex laptops are launching in Canada

Samsung’s Galaxy Book S, Galaxy Book Ion and Galaxy Book Flex, three distinct Windows laptops from the South Korean tech giant that initially released last year in the United States, are coming to Canada.
The company stopped selling its laptops in Canada several years ago, but it’s bringing the line back with the launch of these new devices.
Galaxy Book S
Samsung says that the Galaxy Book S thin and light design measures in at 11mm thick and 960g. Further, the laptop features a metal design, full touchscreen, two USB-C ports, a microSD card slot, gigabit Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi 6, a built-in fingerprint sensor and Intel’s 10th-Gen Core i5 processor. The laptop is also fanless and includes an adapter that features standard USB-A 3.0 and HDMI ports
Finally, Samsung claims that the Book S is capable of getting 20 hours of battery life. It’s worth noting that the LTE variant of the laptop isn’t coming to Canada.
The laptop is available in a 13-inch, 10th-Gen Intel Core i5 variant with Intel HD graphics, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage for $1,299 CAD. The Book S is only available in ‘Mercury Gray.’
Galaxy Book Ion
The Galaxy Book Ion is being positioned as the primary device in Samsung’s laptop lineup. The company says that the device is designed for both “work and play.”
The Book Ion measures in at 12.9mm to 13.9mm thick and weighs between 995g and 1.19kg. Notable features include three USB-C ports, a UFS slot, a microSD card slot and Intel’s 10th Gen Core processors. Interestingly, more RAM and SSD storage can also be added to the laptop through slots located on the side of the Ion.
Regarding battery life, the Book Ion comes in at 21.5 to 22.5 hours, according to Samsung.
The 13-inch Book Ion with Intel UHD Graphics features a 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage costs $1,699. On the other hand, the 15-inch 10th Gen Intel Core i7 model with Intel UHD Graphics/Nvidia MX250 2GB, 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, costs $2,099. Finally, the 15-inch with a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage costs $2,149. The Book Ion is only available in ‘Aura Silver.’
Galaxy Book Flex
The Galaxy Book Flex, at least in some ways, seems like a giant Note device. The aluminum tablet-laptop hybrid is capable of flipping its screen over entirely and can even be placed in a tent shape on a desk. It measures in at 12.9mm to 14.9mm and weighs between 1.19kg and 1.58kg depending on the configuration.
In terms of ports, the Book Flex features 3 USB-C ports and UFS and micro SD card slot. The device also features a backlit keyboard, a touchscreen and even an S Pen that’s capable of the same functionality as the Note, including Gestures and being used as a remote button for presentation apps.
Similar to the other laptops in Samsung’s lineup, the Book Flex features Intel’s 10th-Gen Core i5 or i7 processor, as well as an NVMe SSD, Gigabit support, Wi-Fi 6, and a fingerprint sensor.
The 13-inch Flex with an 10th-Gen Intel Core i7 processor, Intel Iris Plus graphics, 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, is priced at $2,199. The 15-inch version with a 10th-Gen Intel Core i7 processor, Intel Iris Plus/Nvidia MX250 2GB graphics, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage costs $2,399, while the 15-inch 10-Gen Intel Core i7 processor configuration with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of RAM costs $2,399. The Book Flex is only available in ‘Royal Blue’ in Canada.
Samsung says that along with Canada, the company is now selling its Galaxy Book line in several other countries around the world. All three laptops are available to pre-order on Samsung.com starting May 29th, and will be available to purchase online and at major retailers across Canada on Friday, June 5th. I’ll have a review of the Galaxy Book Ion up on MoibleSyrup in the coming weeks.
