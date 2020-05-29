Here’s what would have been the Google Pixel 4a XL

There have been tons of leaks about the Google Pixel 4a over the past few months, but nothing about the handset’s larger variant, the Pixel 4a XL.
Rumours indicate that Google is only launching the single Pixel 4a and not a larger version of the entry-level smartphone this year. Pigtou, in collaboration with Twitter user David Kowalski (xleaks7), has released renders based on reported dimensions of the now non-existent handset.
The Pixel 4a XL would have featured the dimensions of 154.3 x 73.9 x 8.2mm, making it near the size of the Pixel 3a, but with a larger screen due to its minimized bezels.
Additionally, the Pixel 4a XL also would have had two cameras compared to the 4a’s reported single lens, and reportedly would have sported a bigger battery size. Further, the device would have featured a plastic matte body and a rear-fingerprint sensor like the 4a.
It’s unfortunate Google decided to forego the larger smartphone, as that definitely would have been the top choice for many people, including myself.
Google’s Pixel 4a will reportedly launch in the first week of June.
Image Credit: Pigtou
Source: Pigtou
