News

OnePlus 5 and 5T getting OxygenOS 10 update

Only the 5T will get the new Android 10 gestures

May 27, 2020

12:49 PM EDT

0 comments

OnePlus has started rolling out the stable build of OxygenOS 10 to the OnePlus 5 series from 2017.

The company released the beta for these phones last month, so the full release is right on time. If you have a OnePlus 5  or a OnePlus 5T device, you should be able to find the update in your settings under ‘System’ then ‘System updates.’

OxygenOS 10 is built on Android 10, so it brings several welcome improvements to the Android skin. This includes a system-wide dark theme, better notification controls, gesture navigation and more. However, the full-screen gesture mode will only be available on the OnePlus 5T

If you don’t have the update already available for you in the settings, you can download it directly over on the XDA Developers website. 

Source: OnePlus, XDA Developers

Comments