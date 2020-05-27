Here’s what’s leaving Netflix Canada and Crave in June

As is the case every month, several shows and movies are leaving Netflix and Crave this June 2020.
It’s worth noting that the streaming services may only be removing certain shows and movies for a specific amount of time.
Series like Community, Avatar: The Last Airbender and Gossip Girl have all left Netflix and then returned to the service months or years later.
This month, Netflix isn’t getting rid of very much. If you’re more interested in what’s coming to Crave and Netflix check out our ‘what’s coming’ posts.
Below are all the shows and movies leaving Netflix and Crave in June:
Here’s what’s leaving Netflix in June
- Baby Mama (June 3rd)
- Cinderella Man (June 3rd)
- The Bone Collector (June 3rd)
- Mad Men: seasons 1-7 (June 9th)
- Star Trek (June 14th)
- Avengers: Infinity War (June 24th)
- Wet Hot American Summer (June 29th)
- The Dark Crystal (June 30th)
- Now You See Me (June 30th)
Here’s what’s leaving Crave in June
- The Change-Up (June 1st)
- The Voice: season 18 (June 2nd)
- Daytime Dives: season 1 (June 4th)
- Eye on Juliet (June 5th)
- 60 Minutes Sports: season 4, episode 6 (June 6th)
- Blood, Sweat & Tools: season 1, episode 9 (June 7th)
- Erik Griffin: Amerikan Warrior (June 7th)
- Teen Titans Go! To The Movies (June 8th)
- Your Kids, Their Questions: A Your Morning Coronavirus Special (June 8th)
- Never Steady, Never Still (June 11th)
- Sicario 2: Day of the Soldado (June 11th)
- Backstabbing for Beginners (June 12th)
- Wrecked: seasons 1-3 (June 13th)
- Hedgehogs (June 14th)
- The Long Dumb Road (June 15th)
- The Meg (June 15th)
- 30 Minutes or Less (June 23rd)
- Hotel Transylvania 3 (June 23rd)
- Zombieland (June 23rd)
- The Domestics (June 27th)
- Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (June 29th)
- Patient Zero (June 29th)
- A Daughter’s Revenge (June 30tth)
- Arizona (June 30th)
Bang Bang Baby (June 30th)
- Blackkklansman (June 30th)
- Born in East L.A. (June 30th)
- Bring It On (June 30th)
- Capote (June 30th)
- Citizen Jane: Battle for the City (June 30th)
- Close Encounters of the Third Kind: The Director’s Cut (June 30th)
- Doing Money (June 30th)
- Dolphin Tale (June 30th)
- Donnie Brasco (June 30th)
- Edge of Winter (June 30th)
- Guidance (June 30th)
- Hedgehogs (June 30th)
- Johnson Family Vacation (June 30th)
- Megamind (June 30th)
- Pride & Prejudice (June 30th)
- Prometheus (June 30th)
- Ride with the Devil (June 30th)
- Rise of the Guardians (June 30th)
- Roger Waters: The Wall (June 30th)
- Search Party (June 30th)
- Snakes on a Plane (June 30th)
- That Burning Feeling (June 30th)
- The Amazing Race Canada (June 30th)
- The Bridges of Madison County (June 30th)
- The Colossal Failure of the Modern Relationship (June 30th)
- The Darkest Minds (June 30th)
- The Girl King (June 30th)
- The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (June 30th)
- The Good Shepherd (June 30th)
- The Grey (June 30th)
- The Heat (June 30th)
- The Karate Kid (1984) (June 30th)
- The Karate Kid (2010) (June 30th)
- The Other Guys (June 30th)
- The Social Network (June 30th)
The Thing (June 30th)
- The Unborn (June 30th)
- The Watch (June 30th)
- Think Like a Man (June 30th)
- Trumbo (June 30th)
- Unfriended: The Dark Web (June 30th)
Uprooted: season 1 (June 30th)
