PREVIOUS
News

Latest PlayStation Store sale offers double discounts on various games

PlayStation Plus is required to take advantage of the additional discounts

May 27, 2020

9:09 PM EDT

0 comments

Shenmue 3

Sony’s latest PlayStation Store sale offers a flat discount on games for everyone that is doubled for those with a PlayStation Plus subscriber.

See below for some of the most notable deals:

The full list of deals can be found here. For the most part, deals run until June 11th, unless otherwise specified.

Image credit: Deep Silver

Related Articles

News

May 22, 2020

12:13 PM EDT

PlayStation’s big June Days of Play sale offers discounts on games, accessories and members...

News

May 20, 2020

3:00 PM EDT

Both Microsoft and Dell stores offering sweet computer and tech deals

Resources

May 26, 2020

12:41 PM EDT

No Man’s Sky is hitting Xbox Game Pass in June 2020

News

May 27, 2020

11:40 AM EDT

First big digital PlayStation 5 reveal event planned for June 3: report

Comments