Latest PlayStation Store sale offers double discounts on various games

Sony’s latest PlayStation Store sale offers a flat discount on games for everyone that is doubled for those with a PlayStation Plus subscriber.
See below for some of the most notable deals:
- Assassin’s Creed Triple Pack: Black Flag, Unity and Syndicate — $74.39 CAD (regularly $119.99) [save an extra 38 percent with PS Plus]
- Assassin’s Creed III: Remastered — $34.99 (regularly $49.99) [save an extra 30 percent with PS Plus]
- Batman: Return to Arkham — $22.49 (regularly $29.99) [save an extra 25 percent with PS Plus]
- Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition — $30.99 (regularly $49.99) [save an extra 38 percent with PS Plus]
- Felix The Reaper — $22.43 (regularly $33.49) [save an extra 33 percent with PS Plus]
- The Forest — $16.19 (regularly $26.99) [save an extra 10 percent with PS Plus]
- Lego Batman 3: Beyond Gotham Deluxe Edition — $30.54 (regularly $46.99) [save an extra 35 percent with PS Plus]
- Shenmue III — $55.99 (regularly $79.99) [save an extra 30 percent with PS Plus]
- Team Sonic Racing — $41.24 (regularly $54.99) [save an extra 25 percent with PS Plus]
- Uno — $8.76 (regularly $13.49) [save an extra 35 percent with PS Plus]
- Yakuza Kiwami — $14.99 (regularly $19.99) [save an extra 25 percent with PS Plus]
The full list of deals can be found here. For the most part, deals run until June 11th, unless otherwise specified.
Image credit: Deep Silver
Comments