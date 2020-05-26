PREVIOUS|
Apple’s refurbished Mac Pros are still more expensive than my car

The more expensive the computer, the better the discount

May 26, 2020

4:45 PM EDT

Apple has updated its Refurbished Store to start selling its latest Mac Pro computers.

These are the company’s high-end workstation machines and they have a price tag that reflects that. However, if you want to get around a $1,000 CAD off of one of the high-end desktops, Apple’s Refurbished Store is a good place to start.

Right now, you can get the base-level Mac Pro for $6,689 CAD. Buying one brand new costs $7,499, so this is about an $810 difference.

The most expensive model in the refurbished store is kitted out with Apple’s Afterburner card, the best dual graphics card option, and the top-of-the-line 28-core Intel Xeon W. It’s priced at $32,089, while building a brand new model with the same specs costs $37,749. The savings this time are a much larger $5,660.

Depending on what you need, one of these specs might be a good option for you, but if you’re looking at the lower-priced $6,689 model, you can still save a few bucks buying or buying a comparative Windows PC.

Source: Apple Refurbished Store 

