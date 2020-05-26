Another week brings another round of discounts for Anker products on Amazon Canada.
Similar to last week, Anker seems to be prepping itself for some new items as the company has discounted chargers, earbuds, and even its popular outdoor projector. Here are all the discounts, which are available until June 7th.
- eufy Security eufyCam 2 Wireless Home Security Camera System for $409.99 (was $479.99)
- Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Wireless Earbuds for $25.99 (was $29.99)
- Soundcore Liberty Air True Wireless for $89.99 (was $119.99)
- Soundcore Liberty True Wireless Earbuds for $92.99 (was $132.99)
- Nebula Mars II Portable Projector for $569.99 (was $649.99)
- Soundcore Spirit Pro Earbuds for $44.99 (was $54.99)
- Anker PowerCore+ 26800 PD for $119.99 (was $149.99)
Source: Amazon Canada
Comments