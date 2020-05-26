Telus donates to Children’s Aid Foundation of Canada’s COVID-19 relief efforts

Telus has made a donation to the Children’s Aid Foundation of Canada as part of its $150 million CAD commitment to support Canadians amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Although the exact amount of the donation is unknown, the Children’s Aid Foundation notes that it has raised $1 million in matching contributions through a vital donation from the Telus Friendly Future Foundation and leadership gifts from The Slaight Family Foundation, La Fondation Emmanuelle Gattuso and online donations.
The organization has noted that over 93 percent of former youth from the care of the child welfare system who applied to the foundation’s COVID-19 Crisis Support Fund last month sought emergency assistance to pay for food and housing.
“We’re so proud to support the valiant efforts of the Children’s Aid Foundation of Canada to help ensure vulnerable youth across the country have the basic essentials and support they so desperately need during this health emergency,” said Jill Schnarr, Telus Friendly Future Foundation board member, in a press release.
This builds on Telus’ ongoing partnership with foundation through its Mobility for Good program, which provides young people transitioning from care with the essential connectivity they need to stay safe and connected with loved ones and vital support services.
