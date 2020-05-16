Lucky Mobile flash sale offers up to $60 in bonus credits with select plans

Bell flanker brand Lucky Mobile has launched a flash sale that offers up to $60 in bonus credits with select plans.
The two plans that are eligible in this promotion are Lucky Mobile’s $40 and $50 per month plans.
The $40 plan includes unlimited Canada-wide calling and international texting with 4.5GB of data at 3G speeds. The $50 plan, meanwhile, features unlimited Canada-wide and U.S. calls, unlimited Canada-wide calling and international texting and 8GB of data at 3G speeds. Further, you can get an additional 500MB on either plan by registering for Automatic Top-Up.
Regardless of which plan you go for, the $60 credit will be applied as a $20/month credit for three months. It’s important to note that a one-time $10 SIM card charge will apply at the time of purchase for either plan.
This offer ends on May 18th.
This deal is available online and in whichever Lucky Mobile partner retailers are still open near you during the COVID-19 pandemic.
