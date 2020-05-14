Here’s what’s coming to Acorn TV Canada in June 2020

Everyone knows about Netflix, Crave and Amazon Prime Video, but Canada also has other video streaming platforms like Hayu, Shudder, OutTV and one you may not have even heard of, AcornTV.
Acorn TV offers British mystery, drama and comedy content and is always commercial-free.
The streaming app is $7.49 CAD per month or $74.99 per year, saving customers the cost of two months.
Here’s what’s coming to Acorn TV in June:
June 1st
- Seachange: Paradise Reclaimed (Exclusive U.S. and Canada)
- McLeod’s Daughters: series 1
June 8th
- Bomb Girls: series 1-2
- Digging for Britain: series 2-4
June 15th
- Hidden: series 2
June 22nd
- Coast and Country: Railways
- McLeod’s Daughters: series 2
June 29th
- The Sommerdahl Murders: series 1
- The Yorkshire Vet: series 3-5
Acorn TV is available as an Amazon Prime Video Channel, Apple TV, Roku, YouTube TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, iOS, Android and more.
