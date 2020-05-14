PREVIOUS
Uber Eats reveals Canadians’ top comfort food amid COVID-19 pandemic

The list is based on data Uber Eats Canada gathered from March 16th to May 10th

May 14, 2020

9:09 PM EDT

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed our lives drastically, but the one constant that hasn’t shifted is food cravings.

Canadians are continuing to feel hunger for specific food during the quarantine, according to Uber Eats Canada.

The takeout and delivery service collected data on what food Canadians are ordering through its service.

These are the top ten most-ordered food items enjoyed by Canadians:

  1. Butter Chicken
  2. Poutine
  3. Miso Soup
  4. Pad Thai
  5. Naan
  6. Fries
  7. Bubble Tea
  8. Edamame
  9. Shawarma
  10. Onion Rings

Coming in at number two is, of course, poutine, which is very on-brand of Canadians.

Canadians’ top comfort food is based on data Uber Eats Canada gathered from March 16th to May 10th. The Uber Eats app is available on iOS and Android.

