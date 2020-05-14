Slack on mobile is getting a redesign that will make it easier to use the app

Popular business communication platform Slack is getting a similar redesign on mobile to what the desktop version of the app received back in March.
The update will remove extra clutter for iOS and Android users, according to Slack. It will also make it easier to get to other areas of the app.
The home screen now features tabs that let you quickly access your direct messages, mentions, your status and notification settings.
Slack has also made improvements to users’ work-life balance by making it easier to respond to off-hours requests and to snooze alerts entirely.
In addition, the compose button is coming to mobile users, as well as the call button for when text isn’t going to cut it.
The update is rolling out this week, says Slack, so it should appear in the iOS and Android app store soon.
