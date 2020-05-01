SyrupCast 217: Home office setups and cameras

There hasn’t been much big tech news this week, so Patrick and Brad chat about how they’ve been slowly upgrading their home offices and a camera feature Brad is starting to work on.
If you’re looking for ideas on how to organize your work from home setup or some new gear recommendations, this is the episode for you.
In terms of photography, Patrick and Brad don’t dive very deep into the subject (they will in a future episode, though), but they do explain what cameras they use and why they have both opted for mirrorless shooters.
Once again, there’s also a gaming section of this week’s pod. If you remember iconic simulation game Roller Coaster Tycoon, this week’s episode goes over some of best devices to play the game on, and of course, Patrick talks about Apex Legends for what is likely the fifth week in a row.
Comments