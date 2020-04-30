Intel unveils new 10th Gen Core desktop processors

Intel is taking the wraps off its new 10th Gen Core S-series processors for desktop computers.
The company says its new CPUs feature better performance, especially in gaming, as well as improved overclocking, new Turbo Boost technology and more.
Codenamed ‘Comet Lake,’ the new CPUs offer up to 5.3GHz clock speeds on the highest-end Core i9-10900K, with 10 cores and 20 threads. Intel says that leads to some significant improvements in real-world performance.
In benchmarks run by Intel, the company says the new Comet Lake CPU saw up to 33 percent more FPS in Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord compared to the previous generation of the CPU. Likewise, the i9-10900K saw 13 percent more FPS in Monster Hunter World: Iceborne and 10 percent more in PUBG over last gen.
Compared to a three-year-old PC set-up, Intel says the new i9 saw 81, 37 and 63 percent more FPS in those same titles respectively.
For non-gamers, the new i9 also saw up to 18 percent faster 4K video editing compared to the previous generation.
While benchmarks can help visualize improvements in new CPU hardware, it’s important to remember that they often don’t tell the whole story. Further, Intel’s new CPUs include a ton of new tech packed in to help achieve the higher performance.
For example, Intel says it used a new thinner die in the chip to improve thermal performance. Additionally, these new CPUs include Intel’s Turbo Boost Max 3.0 technology, which automatically identifies the best-performing cores. When running single or dual-core operations, 10th Gen Intel Core desktop processors will use the two best performing cores to increase overall performance. Intel notes that it doesn’t apply increased voltage to those cores.
Other new additions include Intel’s hyperthreading tech across Core i3 to i9 CPUs, support for up to DDR4-2933, Up to 10 cores with 20M Intel Smart Cache, up to 40 platform PCIe lanes, Wi-Fi 6 support and more.
Intel also refreshed its Extreme Tuning Utility and improved overclocking features for the new Comet Lake processors.
You can learn all the details about the new 10th Gen Core desktop CPUs on Intel’s website.
