Here’s what’s leaving Netflix Canada and Crave in May

As is the case every month, several shows and movies are leaving Netflix and Crave this May 2020.
It’s worth noting that the streaming services may only be removing certain shows and movies for a specific amount of time.
Series like Community, Avatar: The Last Airbender and Gossip Girl have all left Netflix and then returned to the service months or years later.
This month, Netflix isn’t getting rid of very much. If you’re more interested in what’s coming to Crave and Netflix check out our ‘what’s coming’ posts.
Below are all the shows and movies leaving Netflix and Crave in May:
Here’s what’s leaving Netflix in May
- The House Bunny (May 4th)
- Erin Brockovich (May 5th)
- Drop Dead Diva: seasons 1-6 (May 23rd)
- Center Stage (May 31st)
Here’s what’s leaving Crave in May
- Sea of Love (May 2nd)
- Mayday: season 5 (May 6th)
- Song of Parkland (May 6th)
- Kevin Smith: Silent but Deadly (May 10th)
- Halo: Nightfall (May 11th)
- Happy Feet Two (May 12th)
- Death Wish (May 21st)
- O.G. (May 22nd)
- Tomb Raider (May 23rd)
- Kayak to Klemtu (May 24th)
- Superfly (May 24th)
- The Man Who Invented Christmas (May 25th)
- All About Steve (May 31st)
- American Graffiti (May 31st)
- Back on Board: Greg Louganis (May 31st)
- Billy Madison (May 31st)
- Chasing Mavericks (May 31st)
- Crooklyn (May 31st)
- Do the Right Thing (May 31st)
- The First Purge (May 31st)
- Examined Life (May 31st)
- Fingerlings Tale (May 31st)
- First Reformed (May 31st)
- Fried Green Tomatoes (May 31st)
- Gabrielle (May 31st)
- Gods and Generals (May 31st)
- Body of Lies (May 31st)
- City Slickers (May 31st)
- A Clockwork Orange (May 31st)
- The Dish (May 31st)
- Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close (May 31st)
- Happy Gilmore (May 31st)
- Here Comes the Boom (May 31st)
- I Am the Blues (May 31st)
- If You’re Not in the Obit, Eat Breakfast (May 31st)
- It *Miniseries* (May 31st)
- Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (May 31st)
- Les Miserables (May 31st)
- Machete (May 31st)
- Misery (May 31st)
- Moneyball (May 31st)
- Patch Adams (May 31st)
- Paul Blart: Mall Cop (May 31st)
- Reelside: season 1 (May 31st)
- Rocksteady: The Roots of Reggae (May 31st)
- Rush: Time Machine 2011: Live in Cleveland (May 31st)
- Sixteen Candles (May 31st)
- Skyscraper (May 31st)
- This Is 40 (May 31st)
- Stand By Me (May 31st)
- Teen Wolf: seasons 1-6 (May 31st)
- Teletubbies Everywhere: season 1-2 (May 31st)
- That’s My Boy (May 31st)
- The Breakfast Club (May 31st)
- The Fingerlings Show (May 31st)
- The Imaginarium Of Doctor Parnassus (May 31st)
- The Invasion (May 31st)
- The Price Everything (May 31st)
- The Science of Sleep (2006) (May 31st)
- The Shining (1980) (May 31st)
- Tideland (May 31st)
- Titan A.E (May 31st)
- Twelve Monkeys (May 31st)
- Unknown (May 31st)
- Weirdos (May 31st)
