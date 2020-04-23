Apple’s over-ear headphones to be released this summer or fall: analyst

Apple’s often-rumoured over-ear headphones will reportedly enter mass production at some point this summer, according to often-reliable Apple analyst Min-Chi Kuo, as first reported by 9to5Mac.
The tech giant’s over-ear headphones are expected to feature a magnetic design allowing for swappable parts, according to a recent report from Bloomberg. There are also rumours Apple is working on two variations of the headphones, including one that features a leather design and another fitness-focused version featuring lighter, more breathable material.
Given the headphones are tipped to be entering production this summer, it’s likely they will be released towards the end of the summer or possible in the fall. That said, similar to all of Apple’s upcoming products, there is a possibility the release could be pushed back due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Apple already sells over-ear headphones through its Beats line, including the Beats Solo 3s and Beats Studio 3s.
Kuo also says Apple’s 3rd-generation AirPods are looming on the horizon and that the wireless Bluetooth earbuds will enter production in the first half of 2021. Rumours point to the new version of Apple’s AirPods adopting a similar design but that they’ll likely feature improved sound quality and battery life. The often-reliable Apple analyst also states that the successor to Apple’s AirPods Pro will enter production in late 2021 or early 2022.
The current AirPods Pro suffer from a noise-cancelling issue that makes the feature far less effective following a recent firmware update.
Finally, Kuo states that the frequently speculated about entry-level AirPods model — sometimes called the AirPods X or AirPods Lite — will release in the second half of 2020. Unlike previous rumours, Kuo predicts these headphones are “more likely” a new Beats model than AirPods.
As far as Apple’s earbud and headphone efforts go, the tech giant’s over-ear headphones are by far the most exciting upcoming audio product rumoured to be coming from the company. The customizable design sounds unique and could allow users to personalize the headphones in a meaningful way, both in terms of their design and comfort.
