New leaked specs for Ford’s upcoming Mustang Mach-E electric vehicle suggest the EV will be marginally more powerful than initially expected.
When Ford showed off the Mach-E to the press in November of last year, the company revealed a list of perspective specs for the car.
Now, as the vehicle creeps closer to launch, Ford is sending out dealer slides with Mach-E training materials to the Ford dealerships across North America. According to a user on the Mach-E forums, these leaked slides show improvements in horsepower torque and kW output specs.
The old and new specs are listed below:
RWD Standard Range
- Old — 255 horsepower — 306 lb-ft torque — 190 kilowatts
- New — 266 horsepower — 317 lb-ft torque — 198 kilowatts
AWD Standard Range
- Old — 255 horsepower – 417 lb-ft — 190 kilowatts
- New — 266 horsepower – 428 lb-ft — 198 kilowatts
RWD Extended Range
- Old — 282 horsepower — 306 lb-ft — 210 kilowatts
- New — 290 horsepower — 317 lb-ft — 216 kilowatts
AWD Extended Range:
- Old — 332 horsepower — 417 lb-ft — 248 kilowatts
- New — 346 horsepower — 428 lb-ft — 258 kilowatts
It doesn’t appear that the range of these models has been altered.
Ford originally said that the Premium trim Mustang would come out in the fall of 2021, so it will be interesting to see if the company will be able to uphold that date amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
You can learn more about the Mustang Mach-E in our prior coverage.
Source: Mach-E forum Via: Autoblog
