YouTube updates web platform to better support large touchscreen devices

YouTube has revamped the web version of its platform to better support large touchscreen devices like tablets and Chromebooks.
All of the video thumbnails now have a three-dot menu that only used to appear after hovering over them, which meant that you needed a mouse or trackpad. Now, users can tap on the menu to add a video to their queue or playlists.
The video player now has large playback and control buttons to make the user experience more intuitive. Users can also now swipe up into full-screen mode or swipe down into the mini-player.
Android Police notes that these changes were slowly appearing in March, but are now being released more widely.
Although these new changes won’t replace the YouTube app itself, it’ll make it easier for users who prefer to use their browser to navigate the web version more efficiently.
Source: Android Police
Comments