Statistics Canada launches survey to better understand economic, social impacts of COVID-19

Statistics Canada is inviting the public to participate in an online survey about the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The agency notes that since COVID-19 is disrupting Canadians’ lives and routines, it is important to quickly collect information about how it is affecting their physical and mental health, along with their social and employment situations.
Statistics Canada says that more than 150,000 people have already completed the survey, but that everyone is invited to spend a few minutes to complete the survey.
“To ensure the results accurately represent the population as a whole, we need participation from as many Canadians as possible,” the agency said in a press release.
The survey is meant to help federal, provincial and municipal governments to understand current economic and social situations to implement suitable support measures during and after the pandemic.
“This information will be used by government organizations, such as the Public Health Agency of Canada and Employment and Social Development Canada, and other types of organizations to evaluate the need for health and social services,” the first page of the survey notes.
Statistics Canada says that the results of the survey will be published on its website. You can access the survey here.
Source: Statistics Canada
Comments