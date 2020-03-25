Disney Sorcerer’s Arena launches on Android and iOS worldwide

San Francisco-based mobile game company Glu Mobile has launched Disney Sorcerer’s Arena on Android and iOS across the world.
The turn-based RPG — developed in collaboration with Disney and Pixar — had soft launched among various users over the past several months, but this marks an official wide global release.
In Disney Sorcerer’s Arena, you’ll be able to create your own team of heroes and villains from a roster of more than 100 Disney and Pixar characters, including:
- Aladdin (Aladdin)
- Ariel (The Little Mermaid)
- Buzz Lightyear (Toy Story)
- Jack Sparrow (Pirate’s of the Caribbean)
- Maleficent (Sleeping Beauty)
- Mickey Mouse (The Sorcerer’s Apprentice)
- Scar (The Lion King)
- Stitch (Lilo and Stitch)
- Sulley (Monster’s, Inc.)
- Syndrome (The Incredibles)
Each character has unique abilities that are inspired by the movie or series they come from, such as The Sorcerer’s Apprentice Mickey casting spells, Sulley using scare doors or Ariel shooting lightning from a trident. As you play, you’ll be able to unlock new characters to add to your party.
You can download Disney Sorcerer’s Arena for free on Android and iOS.
Image credit: Disney/Pixar, Glu Mobile
