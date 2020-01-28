Here are the free games hitting Xbox Games with Gold in February 2020

Every month, Microsoft offers a handful of Xbox One and Xbox 360 titles to Xbox Live Gold subscribers at no additional cost.
In February, these four games will hit the service:
- TT Isle of Man: Available February 1st to 29th on Xbox One
- Call of Cthulhu: Available February 16th to March 15th on Xbox One
- Fable Heroes: Available February 1st to 15th on Xbox 360 (also playable on Xbox One via backward compatibility)
- Star Wars Battlefront: Available February 16th to 29th on Xbox One (original Xbox game playable via backward compatibility)
TT Isle of Man
Developer: Kylotonn Racing Games (WRC franchise)
Publisher: Bigben Interactive (WRC franchise)
Genre: Racing
Mode(s): Single-player, multiplayer
Xbox One release date: March 13th, 2018
Metacritic score: 68
Regular Microsoft Store price: $89.49 CAD
Race through the gruelling Isle of Man courses using 25 official riders and 38 high-speed motorbikes.
Call of Cthulhu
Developer: Cyanide Studio (Pro Cycling franchise)
Publisher: Bigben Interactive (WRC franchise)
Genre: RPG
Mode(s): Single-player
Xbox One release date: October 30th, 2018
Metacritic score: 68
Regular Microsoft Store price: $53.99 CAD
In 1924, a private investigator looks into the tragic death of a family, only to be plunged into a world of cosmic horror.
Fable Heroes
Developer: Lionhead Studios (Fable franchise)
Publisher: Xbox Game Studios (Halo franchise)
Genre: Beat ’em up
Mode(s): Single-player, multiplayer
Xbox 360 release date: May 2nd, 2012
Metacritic score: 68
Regular Microsoft Store price: $53.99 CAD
A multiplayer spin on the Fable franchise that has players teaming up or competing in a hack-and-slash adventure.
Star Wars Battlefront
Developer: Pandemic Studios (Destroy All Humans)
Publisher: LucasArts (Star Wars games)
Genre: First- and third-person shooter
Mode(s): Single-player, multiplayer
Xbox release date: September 21st, 2004
Metacritic score: 80
Regular Microsoft Store price: $9.99 CAD
Play as iconic Star Wars infantry in iconic battles from the series’ original and prequel trilogies.
In the meantime, January’s Games with Gold games can be found here, while PlayStation Plus’ free January titles are available here.
An Xbox Live Gold membership costs $69.99 CAD/year in Canada or is included in an $16.99/month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription.
Comments