watchOS 6.1.3 for the Apple Watch is now available

watchOS 6.1.3, the latest version of Apple’s wearable operating system, is now available.
The update includes a fix for a bug that stopped the irregular heart rhythm notification from working properly in Iceland. Apple also released watchOS 5.3.5 for those still running iOS 12 on the iPhone.
The update’s notes don’t include any other information regarding additional changes. Apple is currently beta testing the developer version of watchOS 6.2, but it remains unclear when the update will get a public beta release.
To download the update, navigate to the Apple Watch app. Next, go to General > Software update.
